Brazilian education firm Anima unveils buyback; shares jump

Recasts with details, stock's move, analysts' comment

SAO PAULO, Dec 2 (Reuters) - Brazilian education company Anima Holding SA ANIM3.SA announced on Thursday a new share buyback program, in which it plans to repurchase up to 10% of its free float, sending its shares higher.

Anima said in a securities filing that the buyback program could reach a total of 23.48 million common shares issued by the company. Considering Anima's closing price of 7.91 reais per share on Wednesday, it would be worth about 186 million reais ($33.07 million).

The company currently holds 124.4 million reais in reserve capital, and said it may also use profits amassed this year to fund the buyback.

The repurchased shares would be held by the company to be used in its management incentive plans or canceled, Anima said.

Anima shares were up 3.5% to 8.19 reais in late-morning trading on Sao Paulo's stock exchange.

Analysts at BTG Pactual said that despite the potential cash disbursement tied to the new share buyback program, Anima now has better financial flexibility. They noted, in a research note, that the company announced earlier this week the sale of a 25% stake in medical education unit Inspirali to DNA Capital.

"As leverage is broadly under control and valuation looks attractive, we reiterate our 'Buy' rating," the BTG analysts said.

($1 = 5.6248 reais)

(Reporting by Gabriel Araujo Editing by Paul Simao)

((Gabriel.Araujo2@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.