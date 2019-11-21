Brazilian education co Cogna up 2.2% after reports of IPO of its K-12 division

Contributor
Carolina Mandl Reuters
Published

Shares in Brazilian education company Cogna rose up to 5.9% and were rising more than 2% in early afternoon trading on reports of an initial public offering of its K-12 division, known as Vasta Educação in the U.S.

SAO PAULO, Nov 21 (Reuters) - Shares in Brazilian education company Cogna COGN3.SA rose up to 5.9% and were rising more than 2% in early afternoon trading on reports of an initial public offering of its K-12 division, known as Vasta Educação in the U.S.

Brazilian financial blog Brazil Journal reported on Thursday that Cogna seeks a valuation of roughly 8 billion reais ($1.90 billion) for VASTA, sending shares up more than 2%.

Investment banking units of Goldman Sachs & Co, Morgan Stanley, Bank of America and Itau Unibanco Holding SA have been hired to manage the offering, according to the report.

Cogna wants to list its K-12 division following the steps of other Brazilian education companies such as Arco Platform and Afya, that listed their shares in the U.S.

Cogna did not immediately comment on the matter.

($1 = 4.2125 reais)

(Reporting by Carolina Mandl)

((carolina.mandl@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5644 7703; +55 11 97116-3806;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More