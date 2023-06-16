Brazilian economic activity bets expectations in April

Adds details, context

BRASILIA, June 16 (Reuters) - Economic activity in Brazil kicked off the second quarter with stronger momentum than expected, a central bank index showed on Friday, following positive surprises in the first three months that were largely driven by the farm sector.

The IBC-BR economic activity index, a key indicator of gross domestic product (GDP), recorded a seasonally adjusted increase of 0.56% in April compared to March, compared with 0.2% growth expected by analysts in a Reuters poll.

On a year-on-year basis, the observed data series showed a 3.31% rise, accumulating a growth rate of 3.43% over the past 12 months.

April's performance beat estimates despite a larger-than-expected decline in services activity and a similar trend in industrial production.

Meanwhile, retail sales experienced a modest increase in April but were still insufficient to meet market expectations, reflecting the anticipation of a more challenging economic environment ahead amid tighter financial conditions.

The central bank has maintained its benchmark interest rate at a cycle-high of 13.75% since September to combat inflation.

Even so, economists have consistently revised their outlook for Latin America's largest economy, reflecting a stronger-than-expected start to the year.

According to a weekly survey conducted by the central bank among private economists, GDP growth for 2023 is expected to reach 1.84%, down from 2.9% in 2022, after a solid 1.9% expansion in the first quarter.

On Thursday, President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva stated that the country would achieve a minimum growth rate of 2% this year.

(Reporting by Marcela Ayres; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne and Steven Grattan)

