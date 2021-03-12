Brazilian e-commerce firm Wine resumes IPO plans

By Paula Laier

SAO PAULO, March 12 (Reuters) - Brazilian e-commerce and wine subscription club Wine has resumed its plans for an initial public offering to finance its expansion, CEO Marcelo D'Arienzo said.

W2W E-commerce de Vinhos SA, as the company is formally known, filed with Brazilian securities industry watchdog CVM for an IPO last year, but cancelled the transaction due to adverse market conditions.

Wine's revenue reached around $81 mln last year, with most of it coming from the e-commerce business and the rest from the wine subscription service. The wine subscription club has 240,000 clients.

D'Arienzo expects to use proceeds of the offering to finance acquisitions and technology upgrades.

The company has also opened eight stores in Brazil over in recent months. ($1 = 5.5640 reais) (Reporting by Paula Laier; writing by Tatiana Bautzer; Editing by Kirsten Donovan) ((tatiana.bautzer@tr.com; Tel: +55-11-5644-7756; Mob: +55-119-4210-4173; Reuters Messaging: tatiana.bautzer.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)) Keywords: WINE IPO/

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.