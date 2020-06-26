Brazilian drugstore chain Pague Menos files for IPO

SAO PAULO, June 26 (Reuters) - Brazilian drugstore chain Pague Menos SA has filed for an initial public offering on the Sao Paulo-based stock exchange, according to a securities filing on Thursday.

Pague Menos said both the company and its shareholders plan to sell shares in the offering, but did not disclose further details. The drugstore chain is backed by private equity firm General Atlantic LLC.

