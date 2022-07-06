Brazilian drugmaker Hypera's talks with rivals not currently active, source says

By Tatiana Bautzer

SAO PAULO, July 6 (Reuters) - Brazilian pharmaceutical company Hypera has discussed a takeover offer from rival company NC Group, the owner of EMS SA, but talks are not currently active, one source with knowledge of the matter said on Wednesday.

Hypera has also discussed a sale to local pharmaceutical company Eurofarma, the source added.

Hypera's controlling shareholder, Joao Alves de Queiroz Filho, has a 21% stake in the company and a shareholder agreement with Mexican holding Maiorem SA de CV owns another 15%.

Hypera, in a statement, denied that it was in talks with rivals. Eurofarma did not immediately respond to requests for comment. In a statement, Group NC denied "any negotiation" with Hypera.

The source said that talks with NC Group were halted three months ago and are not currently active. The talks with Eurofarma had taken place earlier and also are not currently active, the source said. Shares in Hypera HYPE3.SAwere up 5.4% at 39.61 reais in early trading in Sao Paulo. They have sharply outperformed the benchmark Ibovespa this year.

The talks were first reported by Brazilian newspaper Valor Economico, citing sources with knowledge of the matter.

