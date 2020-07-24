US Markets

Brazilian drugmaker Hypera cuts 2020 revenue outlook

Contributor
Gram Slattery Reuters
Published

Brazilian drugmaker Hypera SA cut its guidance for 2020 revenue on Friday, citing the effects of the novel coronavirus pandemic and the digestion of recent acquisitions.

July 24 (Reuters) - Brazilian drugmaker Hypera SA HYPE3.SA cut its guidance for 2020 revenue on Friday, citing the effects of the novel coronavirus pandemic and the digestion of recent acquisitions.

In a securities filing, the company said it is now predicting 2020 net revenue of 4 billion reais ($764 million), down from a projection in March of 4.25 to 4.35 billion reais.

($1 = 5.23 reais)

(Reporting by Gram Slattery; Editing by Sandra Maler)

((gram.slattery@thomsonreuters.com; +55-11-95057-1453))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular