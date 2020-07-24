Brazilian drugmaker Hypera cuts 2020 revenue outlook

July 24 (Reuters) - Brazilian drugmaker Hypera SA HYPE3.SA cut its guidance for 2020 revenue on Friday, citing the effects of the novel coronavirus pandemic and the digestion of recent acquisitions.

In a securities filing, the company said it is now predicting 2020 net revenue of 4 billion reais ($764 million), down from a projection in March of 4.25 to 4.35 billion reais.

($1 = 5.23 reais)

(Reporting by Gram Slattery; Editing by Sandra Maler)

