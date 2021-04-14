Brazilian drug distributor Viveo cancels IPO pricing due to adverse market conditions - sources

SAO PAULO, April 14 (Reuters) - Brazilian drug distributor Viveo has decided to cancel the pricing of its initial public offering scheduled for Wednesday due to adverse market conditions, two sources with knowledge of the matter said.

One of the sources said foreign investors are on the sidelines of the Brazilian IPO market and local investors are more cautious, reducing interest for the transactions. Brazilian financial blog Brazil Journal reported the cancelling earlier on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer)

