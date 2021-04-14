US Markets

Brazilian drug distributor Viveo cancels IPO pricing due to adverse market conditions - sources

Contributor
Tatiana Bautzer Reuters
Published

Brazilian drug distributor Viveo has decided to cancel the pricing of its initial public offering scheduled for Wednesday due to adverse market conditions, two sources with knowledge of the matter said.

SAO PAULO, April 14 (Reuters) - Brazilian drug distributor Viveo has decided to cancel the pricing of its initial public offering scheduled for Wednesday due to adverse market conditions, two sources with knowledge of the matter said.

One of the sources said foreign investors are on the sidelines of the Brazilian IPO market and local investors are more cautious, reducing interest for the transactions. Brazilian financial blog Brazil Journal reported the cancelling earlier on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer)

((tatiana.bautzer@tr.com; Tel: +55-11-5644-7756; Mob: +55-119-4210-4173; Reuters Messaging: tatiana.bautzer.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular