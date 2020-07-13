US Markets

Brazilian drug distributor Dimed approves share offering

Contributor
Tatiana Bautzer Reuters
Published

Brazilian drug distributor Dimed SA Distribuidora has approved the sale of up to 38 million shares, the company said in a securities filing on Friday.

SAO PAULO, July 13 (Reuters) - Brazilian drug distributor Dimed SA Distribuidora PNVL4.SA has approved the sale of up to 38 million shares, the company said in a securities filing on Friday.

According to the filing, the company will sell 16 million new shares and shareholders such as pension fund Petros, which manages retirement accounts for employees of oil company Petrobras, and private equity fund Kinea will sell another 16 million shares.

Depending on demand, the issue size may rise by 6 million shares, or 19%. Investment banking units of Banco Bradesco SA, Itau Unibanco Holding SA and Banco BTG Pactual will manage the offering.

(Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)

((tatiana.bautzer@tr.com; Tel: +55-11-5644-7756; Mob: +55-119-4210-4173; Reuters Messaging: tatiana.bautzer.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest US Markets Videos

    Investing Strategies: Twilio CFO Discusses Driving Forces Behind Strong Growth

    Twilio's May quarterly report was a game changer for the stock, with shares surging a whopping 40% the session after the earnings announcement. And Twilio stock hasn't looked back since.

    5 days ago

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular