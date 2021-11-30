US Markets

Brazilian digital insurer Azos raises $10 mln in funding round

Contributor
Tatiana Bautzer Reuters
Published

Brazilian digital insurer Azos has received 55 million real ($10 million) in a funding round led by asset manager Prosus Ventures, along with Kaszek Ventures, Maya Capital and Propel.

SAO PAULO, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Brazilian digital insurer Azos has received 55 million real ($10 million) in a funding round led by asset manager Prosus Ventures, along with Kaszek Ventures, Maya Capital and Propel.

Founded last year, Azos is in its second funding round, having raised 13 million real before starting operations, last April.

($1 = 5.6045 reais)

(Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer, Editing by Louise Heavens)

((tatiana.bautzer@tr.com; Tel: +55-11-5644-7756; Mob: +55-119-4210-4173; Reuters Messaging: tatiana.bautzer.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest US Markets Videos

Test Video TOPIC US market

Nov 24, 2021

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular