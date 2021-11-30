Brazilian digital insurer Azos raises $10 mln in funding round

SAO PAULO, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Brazilian digital insurer Azos has received 55 million real ($10 million) in a funding round led by asset manager Prosus Ventures, along with Kaszek Ventures, Maya Capital and Propel.

Founded last year, Azos is in its second funding round, having raised 13 million real before starting operations, last April.

($1 = 5.6045 reais)

(Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer, Editing by Louise Heavens)

