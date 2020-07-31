Vasta Platform, a Brazilian provider of K-12 school curriculum solutions being spun out of Cogna, raised $353 million by offering 18.6 million shares at $19, above the range of $15.50 to $17.50. At pricing, Vasta commands a market value of $1.6 billion.



Vasta Platform plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol VSTA. Goldman Sachs, BofA Securities, Morgan Stanley, Itau BBA, UBS Investment Bank and Bradesco BBI acted as lead managers on the deal.

The article Brazilian digital education spin-off Vasta Platform prices IPO at $19, above the range originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



