XP

Brazilian digital broker XP's assets under custody surges on market volatility

Contributors
C Nivedita Reuters
Carolina Mandl Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/AMANDA PEROBELLI

Brazil's largest digital broker XP Inc reported a 58% rise in quarterly assets under custody on Tuesday, nibbling away at the dominance of the top banks in the country by luring more clients during the coronavirus-induced market volatility.

Adds share movement, CEO quote, details on new clients, background

May 12 (Reuters) - Brazil's largest digital broker XP Inc XP.O reported a 58% rise in quarterly assets under custody on Tuesday, nibbling away at the dominance of the top banks in the country by luring more clients during the coronavirus-induced market volatility.

Founded in 2001 as an independent financial adviser, XP is the largest of a new breed of Brazilian digital brokers that has challenged the country's top five banks, which hold a vast majority of assets in the sector.

XP's shares were up 12.5% in the after-market trading.

"In the first days of the pandemic, we observed in Brazil a significant increase in interest in investments," said Chief Executive Officer Guilherme Benchimol in a statement.

XP grew its client base by 81% to 2.04 million in the first quarter, pushing assets under custody to 366 billion reais.

Net income rose to 398 million reais ($67.77 million), in the first-quarter ended March 31, from 210 million reais, a year earlier.

Total net revenue rose 86% to $1.74 billion reais.

($1 = 5.8724 reais)

(Reporting by C Nivedita in Bengaluru and Carolina Mandl in Sao Paulo; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

((c.nivedita@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @NivCholayil))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

XP

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters