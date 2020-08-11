US Markets
Brazilian digital broker XP quarterly profit more than doubles

Niket Nishant Reuters
Sanjana Shivdas Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/AMANDA PEROBELLI

XP Inc's quarterly profit more than doubled on Tuesday, benefiting from the billions of reais the Brazilian brokerage attracted from investors seeking higher returns as interest rates in the country fell to record low.

Net income surged 137% to 540 million reais ($99.71 million) in the second quarter ended June 30, from 228 million reais, a year earlier.

XP's assets under custody jumped 59% to 436 billion reais.

($1 = 5.4159 reais)

(Reporting by Niket Nishant and Sanjana Shivdas in Bengaluru; additional reporting by Carolina Mandl; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

