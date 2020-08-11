Brazilian digital broker XP profit more than doubles on higher investments

Adds details on revenue, active clients, and CEO quote

Aug 11 (Reuters) - XP Inc's XP.O quarterly profit more than doubled on Tuesday, benefiting from the billions of reais the Brazilian brokerage attracted from investors seeking higher returns as interest rates in the country fell to a record low.

Founded in 2001 as an independent financial adviser, XP is the largest of a new breed of Brazilian digital brokers that has challenged the country's top five banks, which hold a vast majority of assets in the sector.

"Now, more than ever, individuals have been empowered with low interest rates, driving accelerating growth in the number of entrepreneurs," XP Inc Chief Executive Officer Guilherme Benchimol said.

The company's assets under custody jumped 59% to 436 billion reais in the second quarter ended June 30 from a year earlier.

Monthly average active client net additions declined to about 107,000 from 112,000 in the first quarter due to coronavirus-led restrictions on commercial activities. Still, active client numbers rose 81% compared to a year earlier.

Net revenue jumped 67.5% to 1.92 billion reais.

Net income surged 137% to 540 million reais ($99.71 million) from 228 million reais.

U.S.-listed shares of the company were up about 2% at $48.20 in extended trade.

($1 = 5.4159 reais)

