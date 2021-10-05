US Markets

Brazilian dairy producers Betania, Embare in talks to merge- report

Contributor
Tatiana Bautzer Reuters
Published

Two Brazilian dairy producers, Betania and Embare, are in talks for a potential merger that would create the country's second largest dairy producer, Brazilian newspaper Valor Economico reported on Tuesday.

SAO PAULO, Oct 5 (Reuters) - Two Brazilian dairy producers, Betania and Embare, are in talks for a potential merger that would create the country's second largest dairy producer, Brazilian newspaper Valor Economico reported on Tuesday.

U.S. private equity fund Arlon Group, which invests Continental Grain's capital in companies in Latin America, is negotiating the merge, the paper said, citing sources. Arlon has a 20% stake in Betania since 2017.

Arlon, Betania and Embare did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

(Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer, Editing by Louise Heavens)

((tatiana.bautzer@tr.com; Tel: +55-11-5644-7756; Mob: +55-119-4210-4173; Reuters Messaging: tatiana.bautzer.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

Commodities

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular