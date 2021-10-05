Brazilian dairy producers Betania, Embare in talks to merge- report

SAO PAULO, Oct 5 (Reuters) - Two Brazilian dairy producers, Betania and Embare, are in talks for a potential merger that would create the country's second largest dairy producer, Brazilian newspaper Valor Economico reported on Tuesday.

U.S. private equity fund Arlon Group, which invests Continental Grain's capital in companies in Latin America, is negotiating the merge, the paper said, citing sources. Arlon has a 20% stake in Betania since 2017.

Arlon, Betania and Embare did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

(Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer, Editing by Louise Heavens)

((tatiana.bautzer@tr.com; Tel: +55-11-5644-7756; Mob: +55-119-4210-4173; Reuters Messaging: tatiana.bautzer.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.