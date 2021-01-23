Brazilian CSN Mineracao expects to raise up to 7.2 bln reais in IPO

Refiles to add dropped words in headline, no change to body of story

SAO PAULO, Jan 23 (Reuters) - Brazilian miner CSN Mineracao expects to raise up to 7.2 billion reais ($1.32 billion) in its initial public offering, with stocks priced between 8.50 to 11.35 reais per share, the company said in its prospectus.

CSN Mineracao, which is controlled by steelmaker Companhia Siderurgica Nacional CSNA3.SA, released the prospectus late on Friday. Its offering will comprise a primary sale of 161.2 million shares, followed by a secondary offer of an initial 372.75 million shares, it said.

CSN Mineração said that it intends to use the resources of the primary offer for an expansion of mining projects and debt reduction efforts. The offer will be priced on Feb. 11.

($1 = 5.4666 reais)

(Reporting by Paula Laier and Gabriel Stargardter, Editing by Franklin Paul)

((Gabriel.Stargardter@thomsonreuters.com; +55 21998116099; Reuters Messaging: gabriel.stargardter.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.