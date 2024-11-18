News & Insights

Brazilian Critical Minerals Reports Strong Drilling Results

November 18, 2024 — 07:39 pm EST

BBX Minerals Limited (AU:BCM) has released an update.

Brazilian Critical Minerals Ltd has announced encouraging results from its infill drilling program at the Ema project in Brazil, showcasing exceptional grades of rare earth elements. With 49% of assays returned, the data supports the feasibility of the proposed in-situ recovery mining approach, bolstering the project’s economic potential. The company’s scoping study is on track, with completion expected in early 2025, further reinforcing investor confidence in this promising resource venture.

