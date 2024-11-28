Brazilian Critical Minerals Appoints New Interim Director

BBX Minerals Limited (AU:BCM) has released an update.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Brazilian Critical Minerals Ltd has appointed Ben Donovan as a Non-Executive Director as they search for a permanent replacement following Abby Smith’s retirement. Donovan, who brings extensive experience in corporate governance and resource industries, will help steer the company during this transition. BCM continues to focus on its promising Ema Project in Brazil, known for its rich deposits of Ionic Adsorbed Clay Rare Earth Elements.
For further insights into AU:BCM stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- Amazon Plans Huge AI Spends to Stay in the Race with Big Tech
- Here Is a Look into the Boeing (NYSE:BA) Contract Offers That Ended Its Strike
- What If Elon Musk Actually Did Buy the Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Channels?
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.