Brazilian Critical Minerals Appoints New Interim Director

Brazilian Critical Minerals Ltd has appointed Ben Donovan as a Non-Executive Director as they search for a permanent replacement following Abby Smith’s retirement. Donovan, who brings extensive experience in corporate governance and resource industries, will help steer the company during this transition. BCM continues to focus on its promising Ema Project in Brazil, known for its rich deposits of Ionic Adsorbed Clay Rare Earth Elements.

