Brazilian Critical Minerals’ AGM and Ema Project Update

October 23, 2024 — 09:51 pm EDT

BBX Minerals Limited (AU:BCM) has released an update.

Brazilian Critical Minerals Ltd, an ASX-listed company focusing on mineral exploration in Brazil, has announced its upcoming Annual General Meeting scheduled for November 28, 2024. The company is advancing its Ema project in the Apuí region, with a significant Rare Earth Elements deposit and ongoing efforts to enhance its resource estimates. Shareholders are encouraged to participate in the meeting and have the option to vote via proxy.

