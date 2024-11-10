News & Insights

Brazilian Critical Minerals Advances with Rare Earth Breakthrough

November 10, 2024 — 07:18 pm EST

BBX Minerals Limited (AU:BCM) has released an update.

Brazilian Critical Minerals Ltd has successfully produced a high-value mixed rare earth carbonate product from its Ema Project in Brazil, marking a significant milestone in its efforts to become a leading producer of ionic clay rare earth elements. The company’s innovative use of environmentally friendly magnesium-based reagents promises lower costs and higher efficiency, which could set new benchmarks in the industry. Investors may find this development promising as it positions the company for scalable and economically viable operations.

