Brazilian credit bureau Boa Vista SCPC files for IPO

SAO PAULO, March 4 (Reuters) - Brazilian credit bureau Boa Vista SCPC filed for an initial public offering with the country's securities industry regulator CVM, according to documents on the regulator website.

Part of the proceeds will go to the company and part to shareholders willing to reduce their stakes, private equity fund TMG Capital and the Association of Retailers of Rio de Janeiro.

Among Boa Vista's shareholders is analytics company Equifax EFX.N, which also provides consumer credit scoring services.

According to the preliminary prospectus, the IPO will be managed by JPMorgan Chase & Co., Citigroup and Morgan Stanley.

Boa Vista had 661 million reais ($144 million) in net revenue and 74 million reais in net income last year.

($1 = 4.5847 reais)

(Reporting by Aluisio Alves; Writing by Tatiana Bautzer; Editing by Chris Reese and Jane Wardell)

