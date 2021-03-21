Brazilian court suspends transfer of pulpmaker Eldorado to Paper Excellence

SAO PAULO, March 21 (Reuters) - A Brazilian court suspended on Sunday the transfer of control of pulpmaker Eldorado Brasil Celulose SA to Netherlands-based Paper Excellence, Eldorado said in a securities filing.

Paper Excellence, owned by Indonesian billionaire Jackson Widjaja, last month won arbitration proceedings against the current majority owner of the pulpmaker, Brazilian holding company J&F Investimentos, to complete its acquisition of Eldorado.

Following the arbitration ruling, J&F Investimentos SA, owned by Brazilian billionaire brothers Wesley and Joesley Batista, filed for an injunction to cancel the decision.

Paper Excellence already has a 49% stake in Eldorado and had sought the arbitration to be allowed to acquire the remaining stake, as determined by a 2017 sale contract.

(Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer; editing by Richard Pullin)

