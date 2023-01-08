Brazilian court reinstates homebuilder Gafisa capital raise

Jan 8 (Reuters) - A Brazilian judge, reversing a previous decision, will allow homebuilder Gafisa SA GFSA3.SA to proceed with raising capital.

In the ruling issued on Sunday and seen by Reuters, judge Azuma Nishi said the company needs new capital and that shareholders who disagree with the move can later seek a decision compensating them for the dilution.

Gafisa in a statement said the capital raise is legal and will benefit all shareholders.

(Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer Editing by Bill Berkrot)

