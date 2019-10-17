Brazilian court okays Renova Energia's filing for bankruptcy protection

SAO PAULO, Oct 17 (Reuters) - A Brazilian court has accepted a bankruptcy protection request filed by renewable energy firm Renova Energia SA RNEW11.SA, the company said in a securities filing late Wednesday.

Renova Energia said earlier on Wednesday its bankruptcy filing involved a total debt of 3.1 billion reais ($745.5 million).

The announcement, which drove its shares sharply lower, came two days after key shareholder Light SA LIGT3.SA sold its 17.17% stake in Renova to an investment fund for a symbolic value of 1 real.

(Reporting by Gabriela Mello; Editing by Mark Potter)

