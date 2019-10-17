Brazilian court okays Renova Energia's filing for bankruptcy protection

Contributor
Gabriela Mello Reuters
Published

A Brazilian court has accepted a bankruptcy protection request filed by renewable energy firm Renova Energia SA, the company said in a securities filing late Wednesday.

SAO PAULO, Oct 17 (Reuters) - A Brazilian court has accepted a bankruptcy protection request filed by renewable energy firm Renova Energia SA RNEW11.SA, the company said in a securities filing late Wednesday.

Renova Energia said earlier on Wednesday its bankruptcy filing involved a total debt of 3.1 billion reais ($745.5 million).

The announcement, which drove its shares sharply lower, came two days after key shareholder Light SA LIGT3.SA sold its 17.17% stake in Renova to an investment fund for a symbolic value of 1 real.

(Reporting by Gabriela Mello; Editing by Mark Potter)

((Gabriela.Mello@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5644 7553; Reuters Messaging: gabriela.mello.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.


Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters