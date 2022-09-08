Brazilian corn exporters face bureaucracy to ship corn to China

By Roberto Samora

SAO PAULO, Sept 8 (Reuters) - Brazil is still processing the documentation from firms interested in exporting corn to China, as well as preparing to inspect grain warehouses at ports, the agriculture ministry said on Thursday.

Once this process is concluded and the information is sent to the Chinese, Brazil will remove the final obstacles to be able to export, the ministry added.

In addition to corn, Brazilians are also getting ready to sell other agricultural products such as soymeal to China, a country that is already the largest importer of soy, meat and sugar from Brazil.

"Depending on the number of requests (for registrations) and our capacity to respond (document analysis and inspections), a deadline will be set for sending the first lists (of approved companies) to China," the ministry said to answer a question from Reuters.

The ministry also noted that corn exports to China "are already authorized" but hinge on these final bureaucratic procedures.

Companies interested in exporting corn, soymeal, citrus pulp and soy protein to China had until Aug. 26 to submit applications for registration in the ministry's general registry of classification.

Of these products, corn is seen as the one with the greatest potential to command the largest export volumes.

"It's in the bureaucratic phase... These warehouses have to be inspected by ministry, authorized and registered," said a source in the export sector, on condition of anonymity.

According to this person, inspections are expected to kick off at Santos port, Brazil's biggest.

The sale of Brazilian corn to China marks a historical moment in bilateral trade relations, and come as grain supplies from Ukraine are blocked because of the war.

Still, Brazil's corn exports to China are unlikely to be as large as those of soybeans, as the Chinese are also big corn producers.

Despite all the red tape, industry sources see as feasible that first shipments begin this year.

(Reporting by Roberto Samora Writing by Ana Mano; Editing by David Gregorio)

