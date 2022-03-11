Brazilian consumer prices hit highest level for February in 7 years

By Marcela Ayres

BRASILIA, March 11 (Reuters) - Brazil's IPCA consumer price index BRCPI=ECI rose above market expectations to the strongest pace for February in seven years, underscoring broad inflationary pressure which is expected to intensify as commodity prices surge due to the Ukraine conflict.

The index rose 1.01% in February from January, government statistics agency IBGE said on Friday, compared to the 0.54% increase seen in the prior month and the 0.95% rise expected in a Reuters poll of economists.

According to IBGE, prices for all groups of products and services increased in February. The most significant were education, up 5.61% over the previous month, and food and beverages, up 1.28%.

Year-to-date inflation reached 1.56%, while the 12-month inflation rate stood at 10.54%, broadly in line with the 10.50% increase forecast in the Reuters poll but well above the central bank's year-end target range of 3.5%, with a tolerance margin of 1.5 percentage point on either side.

Analysts have estimated that the conflict in Ukraine, which triggered a sharp rise in oil prices and is expected to pressure an extensive range of commodities, will require interest rates to remain at high levels for longer, threatening to stifle economic growth on the back of an even stricter monetary tightening.

Commanding one of the world's most aggressive rate hike cycles, Brazil's central bank has set the interest rate at 10.75%, from a record low of 2% in March 2021, and kept the door open for further hikes, with another hike possibly coming next week.

Adding to the challenges, state-run oil firm Petrobras PETR4.SA announced on Thursday increases in the cost of gasoline and diesel as part of its policy to track global markets with its domestic fuel prices.

Brazil's Congress has passed a bill to curb fuel hikes, a move that was insufficient to offset the effects of Petrobras' latest price adjustments.

(Reporting by Marcela Ayres Editing by Paul Simao)

