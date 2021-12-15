US Markets

Brazilian competition watchdog approves Hapvida-Notre Dame tie-up

Gram Slattery Reuters
Brazilian competition watchdog Cade has unconditionally approved a tie-up between healthcare providers Hapvida Participacoes e Investimentos SA and Notre Dame Intermedica Participacoes SA, the companies said in separate securities filing on Wednesday.

