Brazilian competition watchdog approves Hapvida-Notre Dame tie-up

RIO DE JANEIRO, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Brazilian competition watchdog Cade has unconditionally approved a tie-up between healthcare providers Hapvida Participacoes e Investimentos SA HAPV3.SA and Notre Dame Intermedica Participacoes SA GNDI3.SA, the companies said in separate securities filing on Wednesday.

