Brazilian coffee exports fall 10.5% in 2021 to 36.29 mln bags -group

Nayara Figueiredo Reuters
Brazilian exporters shipped 36.29 million 60-kg bags of green coffee abroad in 2021, 10.5% less than the volume seen in 2020, said the exporters association Cecafe on Monday.

According to its report, green coffee exports in December were 17.3% lower at 3.33 million bags, while arabica coffee shipments fell 12.2% to 3.2 million bags.

