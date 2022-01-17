Brazilian coffee exports fall 10.5% in 2021 to 36.29 mln bags -group

Jan 17 (Reuters) - Brazilian exporters shipped 36.29 million 60-kg bags of green coffee abroad in 2021, 10.5% less than the volume seen in 2020, said the exporters association Cecafe on Monday.

According to its report, green coffee exports in December were 17.3% lower at 3.33 million bags, while arabica coffee shipments fell 12.2% to 3.2 million bags.

(Reporting by Nayara Figueiredo Writing by Carolina Pulice)

((Carolina.Pulice@thomsonreuters.com;))

