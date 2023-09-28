Brazilian central bank's rate cut pace enables economic analysis -director

Recasts with further quotes, context

BRASILIA, Sept 28 (Reuters) - The Brazilian central bank's 50 basis points interest rate-cut pace is instrumental in enabling policymakers to evaluate the progression of economic factors, one of its directors said on Thursday, underlining a focus on the international scenario.

Speaking at an event organized by the Prospectiva Public Affairs consultancy, monetary policy director Gabriel Galipolo said that the current pace, which the central bank has indicated will continue in upcoming policy meetings, opens room for adjusting the contractionary policy stance.

However, this stance is poised to remain tight amid a slower-than-expected disinflation process, he said.

"Simultaneously, (the pace) gives us time to analyze how the (economic) variables are behaving meeting by meeting," added Galipolo.

He said the central bank closely monitors interest rates in the United States as a narrower gap between that country and Brazil's affects the Brazilian real, which is a carry trade currency. Carry trades are used by investors who borrow money in a currency with a low interest rate and invest it in assets or currencies with higher rates to profit from the differential.

Along with developments in China, the U.S. situation is affecting markets, and is primarily responsible for recent trends in macroeconomic indicators, he said.

While emphasizing that Brazil's government is facing a more adverse and complex international scenario, Galipolo highlighted the country's comparative advantages for attracting investments, including robust foreign exchange reserves.

On Wednesday, President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and central bank governor Roberto Campos Neto held a meeting, their first since the president's inauguration in January, and Galipolo said it symbolized the normalization of institutional relations.

Until last month, the bank had kept rates steady for nearly a year to control inflation, drawing strong criticism from Lula and political allies. It began lowering rates in August, and last week lowered them by another 50 basis points.

