Brazilian cenbank survey FOCUS raises interest rate projection to 8.75% next year

Camila Moreira Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/ADRIANO MACHADO

SAO PAULO, Oct 11 (Reuters) - Brazil's central bank market survey FOCUS released on Monday showed a rise in interest rate projections for 2022, to 8.75%, amid rising inflation forecasts.

The projection for benchmark interest rate Selic rose from 8.5% to 8.75%. Estimates for inflation measured by IPCA index rose to 8.59% for 2021 and 4.17% for next year. The center of the inflation target is 3.75% for this year and 3.5% for next.

The estimates for growth were stable this week at 5.04% for 2021, but reduced for next year from 1.57% to 1.54%.

(Reporting by Camila Moreira, Editing by Timothy Heritage)

