Brazilian cement maker Votorantim to buy HeidelbergCement ops in Spain

SAO PAULO, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Cement maker Votorantim Cimentos has agreed to acquire HeidelbergCement's operations in southern Spain, the Brazilian company said in a statement on Wednesday.

The group is acquiring a cement plant in Malaga, three mining operations and 11 concrete mills in the Andalusia region, it added.

Votorantim Cimentos Chief Executive Marcelo Castelli said the acquisition is complementary to the company's current operations in Spain, where Votorantim owns five integrated cement plants.

The company did not disclose the deal value, and said the transaction is subject to regulatory approvals.

(Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer; Editing by Jan Harvey)

