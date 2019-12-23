US Markets

Brazilian carrier Oi says mobile unit to issue up to $609.4 mln in bonds - filing

Gabriela Mello Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/PAULO WHITAKER

Brazilian carrier Oi SA said on Monday its mobile unit has signed an agreement to issue up to 2.5 billion reais ($609.40 million) debenture bonds in a 24-month term to meet its cash needs, according to a securities filing.

In the filing, the company said the debt issuing was foreseen in its restructuring plan as debtor-in-possession financing (DIP) to raise cash while under bankruptcy protection.

The move comes as Brazil's largest-fixed line carrier struggles to turn around its business since June 2016, when it filed for bankruptcy to restructure approximately 65 billion reais ($15.7 billion) of debt.

($1 = 4.1024 reais)

