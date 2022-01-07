Brazilian brokerage XP to buy Credit Suisse-backed Banco Modal

Adds details on the deal

Jan 7 (Reuters) - Brazilian brokerage XP Inc XP.O said on Friday it would buy a stake of up to a 100% in investment platform Banco Modal S.A. MODL11.SA, which is backed by Credit Suisse CSGN.S, valuing it at $528.5 million in an all-share deal.

The proposed deal amount offers a premium of 35% over an average of Modal's last 30-day share price.

Both firms will have 3.8 million clients and net revenue of 11.8 billion reais ($2.07 billion), XP said in a securities filing, adding there was immaterial overlap between both companies' clients.

"Brazil has one of the most concentrated financial sectors globally and together we'll be able to be even more competitive against the traditional banks," XP Chief Executive Thiago Maffra said in a filing.

Modal will remain as an independent company. After the deal concludes, Modal's shareholder will hold a 3.49% stake in XP, according to a Modal's filing.

The move comes as shares in XP and Modal fell last year, due to fierce competition among fintechs and brick-and-mortar banks.

Shares in Modal were priced at 20 reais each in an initial public offering in April last year and closed Thursday's trading session at 8.35 reais. XP's shares fell roughly 29% in the last 12 months, ending at $27.09.

($1 = 5.6883 reais)

