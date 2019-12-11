Brazilian brokerage XP prices US IPO at $27, above the range

XP, a fast-growing digital brokerage and wealth manager in Brazil, raised $2.0 billion by offering 72.5 million shares (41% secondary) at $27, above the range of $22 to $25. At $27, XP commands a market value of $14.9 billion.
XP plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol XP. Goldman Sachs, J.P. Morgan, Morgan Stanley, XP Investimentos, Itau BBA, BofA Securities, Citi, Credit Suisse, and UBS Investment Bank acted as lead managers on the deal.
