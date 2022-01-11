Brazilian broker XP's shares rise after 23% jump in assets under custody

SAO PAULO, Jan 11 (Reuters) - Shares of Brazilian broker XP Inc XP.O jumped more than 8% on Tuesday after the company reported a 23% increase in assets under custody in the fourth quarter compared to the same period in 2020.

The figure reached 815 billion reais ($145.63 billion), according to preliminary data released earlier. The company's active customer base also grew 23% year-on-year, to 3.416 million clients.

"Average monthly net customer additions dropped 23% from 52,000 in the third quarter to 40,000 in the fourth quarter, mainly impacted by lower activation at Clear (brokerage), given the weak 'momentum' in the stock market," XP said.

XP's net inflow was 48 billion reais in the fourth quarter, up 29% over the previous quarter.

For the whole year, net inflow was up 16% from 2020 and 4% from September.

BTG Pactual's analysts said in a note to clients that net new inflows came in higher than expected despite a more challenging macro environment. Asset management clients increased as the market grew more competitive, they added.

Goldman Sachs analysts said assets under custody and adjusted net inflow data were lower than expected, but that XP should maintain strong growth in the core business, more than offsetting the asset price depreciation.

At mid-afternoon, XP's shares rose around 7.4%, while its Brazilian Receipts were up 7.2%.

($1 = 5.5964 reais)

(Reporting by Andre Romani; Writing by Peter Frontini; Editing by Richard Chang)

