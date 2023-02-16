US Markets
XP

Brazilian broker XP's profit tumbles as macro volatility weighs

February 16, 2023 — 05:15 pm EST

Written by Manya Saini for Reuters ->

Feb 16 (Reuters) - XP Inc XP.O on Thursday reported a sharp drop in fourth-quarter profit as investors refrained from pouring money into market sensitive products amid global macroeconomic challenges, sending the Brazilian broker's shares down 6% in extended trading.

Emerging markets around the world were pummelled through most of 2022 by the conflict in Ukraine and hawkish central banks looking to tame rapidly rising inflation.

Amid heavy volatility, XP's total net inflow slumped 36% to 31 billion reais ($5.94 billion) in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31 from a year earlier.

"Brazil still has one of the most concentrated financial systems in the world, and we believe that with resilience, discipline, and a long-term vision, we will continue to gain market share from banks," said Chief Executive Officer Thiago Maffra in a statement.

XP, the largest new-age Brazilian digital broker, said total client assets rose 16% to 946 billion reais in the quarter, while active clients rose 14% from a year earlier.

The company's net income fell 21% to 783 million reais and net revenue dropped 3% to 3.18 billion reais.

($1 = 5.2178 reais)

(Reporting by Manya Saini in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

((Manya.Saini@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

XP

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.