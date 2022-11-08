Brazilian broker XP's profit gains from higher client assets

Adds financial details

Nov 8 (Reuters) - XP Inc XP.O posted a jump in third-quarter profit on Tuesday, as client assets at the Brazilian broker accelerated and helped offset weaker net inflows due to higher interest rates.

Last month, Brazil's central bank held its key interest rate steady for the second straight policy meeting and warned inflation was still running high and that the global outlook remains volatile.

In the 12 months through September, inflation reached 7.17%, slightly above the 7.1% forecast and well above the central bank's target of 3.5%, with a tolerance margin of 1.5 percentage points on either side.

($1 = 5.1485 reais)

