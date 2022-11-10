Brazilian broker XP to buy back $105 mln of shares as Itausa offloads stake

Nov 10 (Reuters) - XP Inc XP.O will buy back 5.5 million of its shares worth $105 million from conglomerate Itausa SA ITSA4.SA, which has been unloading its holding in the Brazilian broker to buy stakes in other companies.

The deal, announced by XP on Thursday, is not a part of its share buyback plan stated in May and comes days after the company posted a jump in third-quarter profit, helped by higher client assets.

Shares of XP fell 4% in premarket trading on Thursday. They have fallen nearly 31.5% this year.

Itausa, which controls Brazil's largest lender Itau Unibanco Holding SA ITUB4.SA, is looking to buy stakes in other companies such as transportation infrastructure firm CCR SA CCRO3.SA.

As of early October, Itausa held an 11.49% stake in XP, according to Refinitiv IBES data.

(Reporting by Anirban Chakroborti in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

