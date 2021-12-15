Brazilian broker XP mulls building Latam financial hub

SAO PAULO, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Brazilian broker XP Inc XP.O has plans to expand abroad and become a Latin American financial services hub, its Chief Executive Thiago Maffra told investors and analysts on Wednesday in a meeting to discuss the broker's outlook.

Still, Maffra said Brazil offers huge growth potential for the company yet. For this reason, XP is not planning any acquisition outside Brazil at this moment. Maffra added the broker will start its internationalization by selling financial products from different countries to Brazilians.

