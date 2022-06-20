Brazilian broker XP launches digital bank accounts

SAO PAULO, June 20 (Reuters) - Brazilian broker XP Inc XP.Osaid it has launched on Monday free digital accounts with services as deposits, transfers, payments and debit cards, without the account maintenance fees charged by the retail banks.

Chief Executive Thiago Maffra said in a statement the company aims to create a "transparent relationship with clients, with no abusive fees".

Offering accounts with debit cards, that may be used to receive salaries, XP will compete with the incumbent, traditional banks such as its shareholder Itau Unibanco Holding SA ITUB4.SA and Banco Bradesco SA BBDC4.SA, but also with large Brazilian digital banks such as Nubank, which has 40 million clients and Banco Inter SA BIDI3.SA.

XP is offering the bank accounts first to clients who already have investment accounts and credit cards, and expects all clients of brokerage services to have access to the digital bank accounts by October.

(Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer Editing by Marguerita Choy)

