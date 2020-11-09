US Markets
XP

Brazilian broker XP Inc quarterly adjusted profit more than doubles

Contributor
Carolina Mandl Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/AMANDA PEROBELLI

Brazilian broker XP Inc said on Monday its third-quarter net income more than doubled, as it continued to add new retail and institutional clients at a rapid pace.

Nov 9 (Reuters) - Brazilian broker XP Inc XP.O said on Monday its third-quarter net income more than doubled, as it continued to add new retail and institutional clients at a rapid pace.

Adjusted net income surged to 570 million reais ($106.18 million) in the quarter, from 261 million reais a year earlier.

($1 = 5.3683 reais)

(Reporting by Carolina Mandl in Sao Paulo; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

((Niket.Nishant@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

XP

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular