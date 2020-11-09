Brazilian broker XP Inc quarterly adjusted profit more than doubles

Nov 9 (Reuters) - Brazilian broker XP Inc XP.O said on Monday its third-quarter net income more than doubled, as it continued to add new retail and institutional clients at a rapid pace.

Adjusted net income surged to 570 million reais ($106.18 million) in the quarter, from 261 million reais a year earlier.

($1 = 5.3683 reais)

(Reporting by Carolina Mandl in Sao Paulo; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

