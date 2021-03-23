Brazilian broker Loft is valued at $2.2 bln in new funding round

RIO DE JANEIRO, March 23 (Reuters) - Brazilian digital real estate broker Loft has raised $425 million in its fourth funding round, which valued it at $2.2 billion, it said on Tuesday.

Currently focused on selling and renting homes in Sao Paulo and Rio de Janeiro, Loft plans to use the fresh capital to expand operations geographically.

D1 Ventures led this new funding round, which has also drawn Advent International, Altimeter Capital, Canada's CPPIB, DST Global, Emerging Variant/Soros, Singapore state investor GIC, SilverLake, Tarsadia Capital and Tiger Global.

Existing investors Andreessen Horowitz, Caffeinated Capital, Fifth Wall Ventures, Monashees, QED Investors, Vulcan Capital and Zigg Capital also participated in this capital increase.

(Reporting by Rodrigo Viga Gaier, in Rio de Janeiro, Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

