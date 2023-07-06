Brazilian Bitcoin Startup Bipa Raises $1.4 Million In Seed Round

Bipa, a Brazilian startup aiming to simplify financial transactions through Bitcoin, has announced the successful closure of its seed investment round, raising R$8 million (approximately $1.4 million).

Notable investors include New Form Capital. a venture capital fund focused on early-stage startups involved with blockchain technology and the financial market and Hivemind Ventures, which invests in startups with a Bitcoin focus, which both made their first investment in the Brazilian market through this round.

Founded in 2020 by Luiz Parreira, Bipa seeks to eliminate entry barriers and promote the use of bitcoin by providing a user-friendly digital account connected to instant payment networks PIX (Brazilian real) and Lightning (bitcoin). According to a press release sent to Bitcoin Magazine, the startup aims to attract users who find the process of buying and selling Bitcoin challenging and struggle to understand exchange operations, catering to a broader audience seeking simplicity and convenience.

The press release stated that the funds raised will support Bipa's expansion in the market, attracting new users and developing new business-to-consumer (B2C) products. Parreira said, "Our mission is to make people using the Bipa application pay for coffee every morning." Currently, bitcoin usage remains niche in Brazil, with Bipa's primary focus on the local community. However, the company plans to broaden its reach and bring the financial and technological revolution of bitcoin to more individuals.

To coincide with its growth plans, Bipa has unveiled a new visual identity, emphasizing its accessibility and simplicity. The redesigned brand features a spring-shaped "B" logo, symbolizing impulse, and employs a lively and colorful palette. Parreira hopes that the rebranding efforts and improved user experience will encourage individuals outside the current Bitcoin ecosystem to join Bipa, with the goal of bringing over 15 million Brazilians into the Bitcoin community.

According to data from the Investor X-Ray report by the Brazilian Association of Financial and Capital Market Entities (Anbima), approximately 6 million Brazilians, around 3% of the population, declare investments in cryptocurrencies. With this investment round, Bipa aims to tap into this market potential and become the go-to option for those seeking an entry point into the bitcoin industry.

