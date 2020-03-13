US Markets

Brazilian banking system is solid, has ample liquidity - Economy Minister

Marcela Ayres Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/ADRIANO MACHADO

BRASILIA, March 13 (Reuters) - Brazil's banks have ample liquidity and the current crisis does not pose a threat to the country's financial system, Economy Minister Paulo Guedes said on Friday.

Speaking to reporters in Brasilia, Guedes said 135 billion reais ($29 billion) of reduced reserve requirements for banks enters into circulation today, and added that the central bank is confident it has the firepower to face current difficulties.

Most Popular