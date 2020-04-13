US Markets

Brazilian bank Itau confirms $195 mln donation to fight coronavirus - filing

Contributor
Carolina Mandl Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/SERGIO MORAES

Brazil's biggest lender Itau Unibanco Holding SA on Monday confirmed it would make a 1 billion real ($195.05 million) donation to fight the coronavirus pandemic, according to a securities filing. nL2N2C002J

SAO PAULO, April 13 (Reuters) - Brazil's biggest lender Itau Unibanco Holding SA ITUB4.SA on Monday confirmed it would make a 1 billion real ($195.05 million) donation to fight the coronavirus pandemic, according to a securities filing. nL2N2C002J

The bank said the proceeds will be managed by a group of health experts and actions be focused on testing, providing medical equipment and educating the population on hygienic conditions.

($1 = 5.1270 reais)

(Reporting by Carolina Mandl; Editing by Christian Plumb)

((carolina.mandl@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5644 7703; +55 11 97116-3806;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters


Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular