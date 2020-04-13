Brazilian bank Itau confirms $195 mln donation to fight coronavirus - filing

SAO PAULO, April 13 (Reuters) - Brazil's biggest lender Itau Unibanco Holding SA ITUB4.SA on Monday confirmed it would make a 1 billion real ($195.05 million) donation to fight the coronavirus pandemic, according to a securities filing. nL2N2C002J

The bank said the proceeds will be managed by a group of health experts and actions be focused on testing, providing medical equipment and educating the population on hygienic conditions.

($1 = 5.1270 reais)

(Reporting by Carolina Mandl; Editing by Christian Plumb)

