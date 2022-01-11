US Markets

Brazilian bank BTG Pactual announces $177 mln share buyback program

Contributor
Gabriel Araujo Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/AMANDA PEROBELLI

Brazilian investment bank BTG Pactual announced on Tuesday a new share buyback program, under which it expects to repurchase up to 1 billion reais ($176.58 million) in stocks within 18 months.

SAO PAULO, Jan 11 (Reuters) - Brazilian investment bank BTG Pactual BPAC11.SA announced on Tuesday a new share buyback program, under which it expects to repurchase up to 1 billion reais ($176.58 million) in stocks within 18 months.

BTG Pactual said in a securities filing it aims to use its cash in an efficient way with the buyback plan, looking to "maximize the company's capital allocation". The repurchased units will be kept in treasury, it added.

($1 = 5.6633 reais)

(Reporting by Gabriel Araujo, Editing by Louise Heavens)

((Gabriel.Araujo2@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5644 7745;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular