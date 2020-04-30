US Markets

Brazilian bank Bradesco's profit slides as loan-loss provisions leap

Carolina Mandl Reuters
Brazilian lender Banco Bradesco SA is setting aside 2.7 billion reais ($506.1 million) to cover expected loan losses caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, it said on Thursday after posting first-quarter profit short of analyst expectations.

The bank's loan-loss provisions soared 86% from a year earlier to 6.708 billion reais in expectation of higher loan delinquencies by consumers and companies struggling with the economic effects of the pandemic.

Brazil's second-largest private-sector lender also scrapped its 2020 results outlook because of the coronavirus-related uncertainties but said it now has a buffer of 5.1 billion reais to face an adverse economic scenario.

Bradesco posted recurring net income, which excludes one-off items, of 3.753 billion reais, down nearly 40% from a year earlier and below a Refinitiv estimate of 5.975 billion reais.

Its trading gains were also hit by more volatile markets amid the pandemic, declining 27.8% from a year earlier to 1.535 billion reais. Return on equity, meanwhile, dropped 9 percentage points from the previous quarter to 11.7% as a result of the higher provisions.

The COVID-19 outbreak had only minor impact in Brazil until mid-March, so its impact on first-quarter banking operations has been limited.

Bradesco's loan book grew by 5.1% from December, mainly through corporate loans, as large companies looked to bolster balance sheets ahead of an expected deep recession.

Fee income went up 2.6% from a year earlier, on checking account and brokerage fees.

Brazil's central bank on Wednesday said that banks may need about 70 billion reais in additional capital to face higher loan-loss provisions, according the worst-case scenario of a banking stress test.

($1 = 5.3348 reais)

    Reuters

