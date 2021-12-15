Brazilian audit court postpones Eletrobras privatization decision

Recasts with details, context

SAO PAULO, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Brazil's federal audit court TCU postponed on Wednesday a decision on the potential privatization of state-run power company Eletrobras ELET6.SAas one of its judges requested more time to review the process.

It court, however, allowed the government to keep working on details of the move.

Judge Vital do Rego asked for more time to analyze the process, saying the court needs to be "extraordinarily careful" as the privatization move could impact local electricity prices.

Rego's request was supposed to further delay the process, but the court ended up approving a suggestion by another judge, Benjamin Zymler, to allow the government to keep working on the next steps of the privatization.

Zymler expressed concerns with a potential delay.

It was not immediately clear how the partial authorization would work, as some of the next moves for the privatization to be concluded require the court to make a final decision on the matter.

But it was enough to bring some relief to financial markets. Preferred shares in Eletrobras, whichat one point plunged about 11.9% in morning trading in Sao Paulo, pared some losses and were down 2% in mid-afternoon trading.

Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras SA, as the company is formally known, is expected to be privatized through a follow-on share offering by May 2022, according to forecasts released last month.

(Reporting by Leticia Fucuchima; Writing by Gabriel Araujo; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Paul Simao)

((Gabriel.Araujo2@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5644 7745;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.