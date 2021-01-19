Vinci Partners Investments, an alternative asset manager in Brazil, announced terms for its IPO on Tuesday.



The Rio de Janeiro, Brazil-based company plans to raise $236 million by offering 13.9 million shares at a price range of $16 to $18. At the midpoint of the proposed range, Vinci Partners Investments would command a market value of $944 million.



Vinci Partners' business segments, or strategies, include private equity, public equities, real estate, credit, infrastructure, hedge funds, and investment products. It also has a financial advisory business, focusing mostly on pre-IPO and M&A advisory services for Brazilian middle-market companies. As of September 30, 2020, Vinci Partners' AUM was $8.7 billion.



Vinci Partners Investments was founded in 2009 and booked $64 million in revenue for the 12 months ended September 30, 2020. It plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol VINP. J.P. Morgan, Goldman Sachs, BTG Pactual, Itau BBA, BofA Securities, Credit Suisse and UBS Investment Bank are the joint bookrunners on the deal. It is expected to price during the week of January 25, 2021.



The article Brazilian asset manager Vinci Partners sets terms for $236 million US IPO originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



Investment Disclosure: The information and opinions expressed herein were prepared by Renaissance Capital's research analysts and do not constitute an offer to buy or sell any security. Renaissance Capital's Renaissance IPO ETF (symbol: IPO), Renaissance International ETF (symbol: IPOS), or separately managed institutional accounts may have investments in securities of companies mentioned.

