Vinci Partners Investments, a leading independent alternative asset manager in Brazil, raised $250 million by offering 13.9 million shares at $18, the high end of the range of $16 to $18.



Vinci Partners' business segments, or strategies, include private equity, public equities, real estate, credit, infrastructure, hedge funds, and investment products. It also has a financial advisory business, focusing mostly on pre-IPO and M&A advisory services for Brazilian middle-market companies. As of September 30, 2020, Vinci Partners' AUM was $8.7 billion.



Vinci Partners Investments plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol VINP. J.P. Morgan, Goldman Sachs, BTG Pactual, Itau BBA, BofA Securities, Credit Suisse and UBS Investment Bank acted as lead managers on the deal.





The article Brazilian asset manager Vinci Partners prices US IPO at $18 high end originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



